Beckhams Land £16 Million Deal with Netflix for New Reality Show

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly landed a £16million deal with Netflix.

The couple, worth £769m, will shoot a fly-on-the-wall series, which will show unseen footage of their lives thanks to the family's passion for archiving.

The show is thought to be centered around 45-year-old David's life, with a camera crew following him around.

Viewers will also get to see 'hilarious' insights into the early days of his courtship with the former Spice Girl, 46.

A source told The Sun: 'This is a real coup for Netflix and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.

'David's family are all massive archivers; they've been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years.'

They added: 'Some old footage from special occasions will be shown and a crew will document David's life now, following him around the globe as he fulfils various business ventures.'

The series starts with David playing football in the back garden with his beloved dad Ted, and features interviews and commentary from all the family.

His ex England, Manchester United and Real Madrid teammates, including the likes of Ronaldo, Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs will feature.

And The Sun also reports that the likes of James Corden and David's best friend, Dave Gardner will appear.

The series is thought to be airing in early 2022 and comes after David set up his Studio 99 media and production company - they are producing the project

The '99' refers to the year (1999) that David and Victoria married one another and the company was set up in 2019.

The Beckhams' representative declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

In June, it was reported that David was in talks with both the BBC and Netflix to land his very own cookery show.

The former footballer had been isolating with his family in their Cotswolds home and has often shared snaps of his culinary delights made in lockdown.

David has previously showed that he knows his way around the kitchen following successful guest stints on Gordon's cooking show The F Word.

Meanwhile, David has often showed off his culinary skills on Instagram as he continues to keep himself occupied during lockdown.

David and Victoria are parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15 and Harper, nine, and their relationship, careers and lucrative commercial deals has earned them the alias Brand Beckham.

In 1996, when Victoria was the more famous of the two, thanks to her role in chart-topping girl band the Spice Girls, young Manchester United footballer David, knew she was the one for him before they even met.

Then known to her legions of fans as Posh Spice, Victoria admitted that nobody even wanted to date her before she was eventually introduced to David in 1997 y, at his request, after his team's charity football match.

For prolific sportsman David, there was no question that she was the one he wanted to be with and he even dreamed of the day he would marry the singer as he watched her writhe around in the video for her group's hit single Say You'll Be There.

'That’s the girl for me and I'm going to get her!' David told The Sun of a conversation he had with a pal as he watched the star strut her stuff onscreen.

'She's my idea of perfection. I knew that if she wanted me, we would be together forever.'

Just over a year after meeting, in January 1998, the couple, now affectionately dubbed Posh and Becks, ended weeks of speculation over whether they'd taken their romance to the next level, when they announced that they were engaged to marry.

However, before marriage came the baby carriage, with the increasingly famous duo welcoming the birth of their first child, a son called Brooklyn, in March, 1999.

And once it came time for them to set up home together, things were no less lavish, with the lovebirds constructing an abode in the leafy green county of Hertfordshire so grand that it was dubbed Beckingham Palace — worth an estimated £7.5 million.

The Beckhams famously married in a spectacular ceremony on July 4 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin.

The bash cost a reported £800,000 and saw them both donned bold ensembles. Images from the big day featured in an OK! spread and front cover story.

Their marriage came when David had just won the treble with Manchester United and Victoria was a global icon with the Spice Girls.

Their highly-anticipated wedding ceremony included golden thrones and a glittering tiara for the blushing bride.

While no expense was spared for the nuptials conducted by Bishop of Cork, Paul Colton, the day was also filled with touching, heartfelt moments, including four-month-old Brooklyn serving as the ring bearer.

In 2017, Victoria wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self back for Vogue last year, offering marriage tips. She wrote: 'In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique.

'Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).'

In 2010, David spoke to Hello! about how they keep their relationship alive, with David saying they 'have a date night every Wednesday.'

Victoria added: 'We catch up on what we’ve missed on TV. We watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We’re soulmates. Sometimes people throw s*** at us but we get through it...

'You deal with it, or you don’t.'You go into a marriage knowing there are going to be ups and downs. We’re in the public eye so we have more to deal with than most. We accepted that years ago. It’s just about us and the family.'