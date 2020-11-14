Bella Hadid and Chrome Hearts Joined Forces to Help End Hunger in Communities in Need

  1. Home
Published November 14th, 2020 - 09:33 GMT
Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid (Instagram)
Highlights
All proceeds from the sales will be donated directly to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that feeds more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based forums.

Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid and fashion label Chrome Hearts joined forces once again in a bid to help end hunger in communities in need.

The 24-year-old supermodel this week hand-dyed a collection of Chrome Hearts x Bella Baby Tees and Classic Tees for a limited-edition drop containing 49-pieces that will be sold for just one day on Chrome Hearts’ website. 

It’s not the first time the model has teamed up with Chrome Hearts on a project to give back to those who need it most. Back in July, Hadid auctioned a number of limited edition Chrome Hearts x Bella Hadid pieces made by her during quarantine.

