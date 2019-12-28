Bella Hadid Continues to Churn Sexy Bathroom Video for Her Fans

Bella Hadid has been enjoying some quality family time for the holidays at mom Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm.

But the supermodel is continuing to churn out content for her fans, taking to Instagram Friday with a sexy bathroom video.

She flaunted her taut midriff while sporting a French-cut thong as she recorded herself in the mirror.

The 23-year-old sported a dark long-sleeve turtleneck crop top, displaying her tight tummy.

It was paired with some skimpy underwear, which sat high on her firmly sculpted waist, leaving little to the imagination.

She ran her fingers through her hair as she posed in the black-and-white bathroom video.

Bella set the clip to some sexy music, captioning the post: 'Sleepy girl, enjoying it.'

She previously posted a sweet family photo as she celebrated Christmas with mom Yolanda, 55, sister Gigi, 24, and brother Anwar, 20.

The brunette beauty rocked a red hooded onesie, which featured a festive snowflake print.

The look was paired with some chunky white wrap boots, of which she posted a snap on Christmas morning.

She also took to her Instagram story as she and her brood decorated gingerbread houses.

Another relatable clip shows Bella lounging around post Christmas fest, captioned: 'Food Coma.'

Yolanda relocated from Los Angeles to her current East Coast dwelling, where she raises chickens, cattle and ponies.