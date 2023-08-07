Bella Hadid finally healthy after 100 days of treatment

ALBAWABA - Bella Hadid shares that she is finally healthy after completing her treatment for Lyme disease.

Palestinian model Bella Hadid shared health updates with her fans and loved ones on her social media page.

The supermodel wrote a lengthy and emotional caption attached to a series of images that documents her more than 100 days of treatment journey. Hadid described her Lyme disease diagnosis as "15 years of invisible suffering."

Hadid wrote: "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

She added: "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."

"The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, and almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever."

She went on to say that she picked positive pictures that were taken during her treatment and the "painful experience."

After her lengthy caption, Hadid shared a post dedicated to her dog, who stayed by her side throughout the treatment journey.

"And God Bless my Angel. Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans. For never leaving my side not for one second."

Hadid was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, alongside her brother Anwar Hadid and their mom Yolanda.

By Alexandra Abumuhor