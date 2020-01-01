Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in a Denim Dior Bikini in ST. Barts on New Year's Eve.. Pictures

She escaped her chilly New York City home for a tropical vacation to ring in the new year.

And Bella Hadid looked as though she was having a blast as she frolicked in the surf while hitting the beach in St. Barts with a group of gal pals on Tuesday.

The supermodel, 23, looked incredible as she slipped into an unusual denim bikini by Dior, before taking to her Instagram to wish her 27.5 million followers a happy new year.

Bella's revealing look appeared to be salvaged from an existing pair of jeans, as the bottoms had the outline of a pocket stitched across them.

She paired them with a dark top featuring thick halter straps wrapped around behind her neck.

Her short brunette tresses were wet and slicked back to showcase her extra-large gold hoop earrings.

Bella seemed to be having a great time as she played around in the waves with her girlfriends, who sported more traditional black and red string bikinis.











