Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable as She Hits the Catwalk for Haider Ackermann Paris Fashion Week Show

From Off White to Mugler to Lanvin, she has ruled the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

But Bella Hadid sported one of her most quirkiest looks on this year's PFW catwalk to date for Haider Ackermann's Autumn/ Winter 2020- 2021 show on Saturday.

The model, 23, looked unrecognisable as she sported an alabaster complexion, bleached eyebrows and a black bouffant wig with whispy fringe.

Bella took to the runway in a black form-fitting polo neck and satin pleated culottes.

She added a boost to her statuesque frame with pointed black heels and sported a minimal make-up look.

The model gave Marge Simpson a run for her money as she stormed down the catwalk in the beehive wig.

Haider Ackermann is a Colombian-born French designer of ready-to-wear fashion.

Influenced by cultural differences, Ackermann's fashion contrasts and blends dress codes.

The simple cuts of his creations are often asymmetric and sewn of different materials, resolutely modern, dynamic and urban areas - and this was certainly seen during Saturday's showcase.









