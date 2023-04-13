Bella Hadid re-shares Ariana Grande's viral video

ALBAWABA - Bella Hadid showed support for Ariana Grande after addressing body-shaming comments.

A few days ago, Ariana Grande made a rare social media appearance where she spoke up about body-shaming comments in a lengthy video.

Grande talked about her mental health while addressing recent criticism she had been receiving about her body.

In her 3-minute long video, the 29-year-old said: "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

The singer added: "Healthy can look different...The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it."

"You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” she said.

Now, Palestinian model Bella Hadid re-shared Grande's post and captioned the video with a lengthy comment about self-love.

Hadid wrote: "You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in the day in their shoes."

"Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind. There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through."

Hadid went on to make a reference to filters, and how people on social media don't look the same as they do in real life.

She shared: "Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us is just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, of or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that."

"If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind. Love you, guys. And love you, Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."