The Sexual Abuse of Bella Thorne, a 'Bad' Person was Sneaking into her Bed Room Every Night

Bella Thorne was sexually abused until she was 14.

The 20-year-old actress has recalled being mistreated "from the day I can remember" until she turned 14 when the abuse "finally" came to an end, and she has urged people to "stand up" for anyone who is being harassed.

She wrote on Instagram: "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup (sic)"

Bella also tweeted: "I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. (sic)"

The 'Famous in Love' star used the hashtag #timesup to mark her involvement in Hollywood's anti-harassment movement Times Up, which saw a number of stars wear black outfits at Sunday's (07.01.18) Golden Globe Awards to stand against sexual harassment and abuse.

Last month, Bella revealed she was once molested when a Twitter user questioned whether she had been after she posted a picture of herself wearing a purple outfit and said she would "f**k this suit if I could".

In response, the troll tweeted the former 'Shake It Up' star saying: "What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested (sic)"

Bella replied: "Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney (sic)"

And she later insisted the world can be a "sick place".

She wrote: "The world can be a sick place sometimes :/ (sic)"

Bella's boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, later praised her for speaking out.

He wrote: "Love u mama ur the strongest person I know