Bella Thorne is Getting Close to Discover The Identity Behind Her Hacker

Bella thorne gave an update on the search for the hacker who threatened to leak nude photos of the starlet that were stolen from her private collection.





The Famous In Love star took to Instagram on Friday and shared that she could soon learn the identity of the culprit.

'Getting closer to finding this guy,' the 21-year-old actress wrote, along with an angry-face emoji.

The comment was added to a screenshot of an text exchange about the case.

'Rest assure (sic) my friend we are working on solving this to get you piece (sic) of mind!' the sender texted.

'Respecting your wishes to not solicit criminal charges; we've had to solicit expert assistance with making 100% sure we have I'd (sic) the correct person responsible for these insensitive invasion of your privacy.'

During the communication, the sender described the hacker as 'way more sophisticated than we thought' and not a 'run of the mill hacker.'

Thorne made headlines last weekend when she preemptively released her own nude photos after the hacker threatened to leak the NSFW photos without her consent.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she fiercely denounced the thief, announcing that she 'took my power back' and called the FBI on the person who wronged her.

On The View the following Monday, Whoopi Goldberg criticized her decision-making: 'I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude photos of yourself.'

In response to Goldberg, Thorne posted an emotional Instagram video where she broke down in tears.

'Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you,' said the Famous In Love star to the Oscar winner.

'[I feel] pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing everyone’s seen my [expletive] … I hope you're happy … I can only imagine all of the kids who have their [expletive] released and then they commit suicide,' Bella said, in part.

'Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I'm so displeased and sadden by your response to my [leak],' the 21-year-old additionally wrote.

'Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he's already seen?'