Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Summer Body in New Bikini Snaps

The shots of the half-Cuban 22-year-old dancing on a yacht while holding a beer were technically taken as she celebrated July 4th while vacationing off the coast of Sicily.





Among the well wishers commenting on the post was Bella's Italian boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, who was with her aboard the boat at the time.

Thorne's tongue-in-cheek post kept her 38.8M social media followers guessing whether she was being sarcastic or concerned about being pregnant.

The Do Not Disturb songstress is now exclusively dating the 26-year-old Benji & Fede guitarist after hooking up with production assistant Alex Martini on October 11.

Never single, the pansexual, polyamorous wildchild began dating the bleach-haired musician days after announcing the end of her open 19-month relationship with rapper Mod Sun in April.

'Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult. I'm just with Ben now, so I'm not seeing any girl currently,' Bella told Cosmopolitanv on Thursday.

'I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I'm always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy.'

Thorne continued: 'A lot of my partners start out like "What?" And I'm like, "Bro, this is who I am." So, you're either down or you're not down and I totally understand if you're not down. At this point in my life, I want to find what makes me the happiest, and that is the mission I am on.'

The F*** Me Fire Truck singer 'couldn't be happier' to make her feature directorial debut and play a supporting role in a mystery thriller, which begins production in summer 2020.

According to Deadline, Zander Coté penned the screenplay, which might incorporate material from her new 192-page poetry book The Life of a Wanna Be Mogul: Mental Disarray.

For helming the BDSM short film Her & Him, Bella scored a Vision Award at the 2nd Annual Porn Hub Awards inside Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on October 11.

On Saturday night, Thorne will most likely catch her big sister Dani's DJ set happening 9-9:45PM during the Snails: World of Slime show at the Hollywood Palladium.