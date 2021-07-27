Belly Dancer Sofinar Is Engaged! Check out Her Hunky Fiancé

Armenian belly dancer residing in Egypt, Sofinar, has announced her engagement today.

On Instagram, Sofinar's fiancé proposed in a unique way by getting out of the pool and placing the ring on the belly dancer's finger.

At the end of the video, Sofinar, 37, was ecstatic and expressed her happiness by ululating.

She captioned the video: 'Soon.. we will say congratulations,' adding a love heart emoji.

On Instagram Stories, the Armenian performer shared another picture of her fiancé, but without disclosing his name or Instagram account.

Previously, Sofinar had sparked controversy after she opened up to director Enas Al-Deghaidi throughout her show “Sheikh Al-Hara”.

At the time, she revealed that one of the Arab media ministers had been chasing her for a long time by sending her gifts with his private secretary, but she refused them all.

The belly dancer denied the news of marrying the minister, and confirmed that she had not met him.