Yallah Shake It! Belly Dancer Samaher Dances on Car Roofs in Lebanon Protests! Watch

Published October 22nd, 2019 - 07:18 GMT
Samaher wore a red two-piece dancing suit (Source: @samaherdancer Instagram)

Lebanese belly dancer Samaher, or as she calls herself Samaher Dancer, has been very active in Lebanon's protests for several days. 


She announced her participation in demonstrations through her Instagram account which has 224K followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samaher wore a red two-piece dancing suit, to match the color of the Lebanese flag, as she danced for Lebanon on top of cars and took selfies with fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

