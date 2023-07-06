Ben Affleck's daughter mistaken for Jennifer Garner

ALBAWABA - In new pictures, fans mistake Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet for her mom, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck shocked the world with her striking resemblance to her mother, the internet blew up with comments on how much the 17-year-old looks like her mom.

The photos were taken over the weekend with Ben Affleck and his wife current Jennifer Lopez were photographed with Violet as they attended a Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons.

Affleck donned a white T-shirt and cream blazer, while the I Ain't Your Mama singer wore a white dress and hoop earrings, Violet Affleck took a picture with the couple and wowed a white dress and had her hair tied up in two low ponytails that looked a lot like her mother's old hairstyles.

One user wrote: "Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s twin," while another fan shared: "Jennifer Garner said copy and paste when it comes to daughter Violet!"

Another user joked: "His genes didn't even try."

Affleck and Garner, who also share daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Affleck married Lopez, who shares 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, in 2022.