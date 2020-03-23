Beren Saat Responds to Tuba Büyüküstün Comments on Her Hot Scenes!

Turkish artist Beren Saat, 36, refused to engage in a confrontation or verbal war with her colleague, artist Tuba Büyüküstün, 38, regarding the latter's recent statements about Beren's hot scenes in movies, saying she could not play the bold roles Saat performs.

Beren Saat assured Turkish journalists that she respects everyone's opinion, and their right to talk about what they want, noting that she, herself though, refuses to make statements about any of her colleagues, or comment on the those of others, saying: "Everyone is free."

She stressed that she loves Tuba Büyüküstün and considers her a beautiful actress and a talented woman. Adding that she has seen Tuba's series, and pointed out that their relationship is good and, therefore, does not think that Tuba intends to hurt or criticize her.

The co-star of the series "Forbidden Love" explained that each artist plays his/her role according to their unique talent, indicating that the art scene is a profession for everyone and is full of different roles.