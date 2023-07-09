Berk Oktay's gift to his wife costs 6 million

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 9th, 2023 - 06:48 GMT
ALBAWABA - Berk Oktay has his own ways to show love for his wife,  Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy.

Berk Oktay bought his wife, Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy a house for 6 million Turkish Leras which has an estimated value of $230K.

The generous gift comes as a celebration of almost a year of the pair's marriage, and the happy couple are set to settle down at the new lavish residence after enjoying their summer in Cyprus. 

Oktay was previously married to Merve Şarapçıoğlu in 2016 and divorced in 2020, two years later, Oktay tied the knot with Atiksoy.

Berk Oktay is a Turkish model and actor, known for his leading roles in series like Yasak Elma and Bir Küçük Gün Isigi.

 

