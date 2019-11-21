Best Ways To Spend UAE National Day in Dubai

Don’t miss out on all the spectacular events Dubai is hosting to honour the 48th UAE National Day. Whether it’s fireworks and free concerts or mall entertainment and discounts, here’s a little inspiration to plan your long weekend:

Take a stroll at The Pointe

Bustling with life, The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah is a charming lifestyle destination home to a variety of delightful restaurants and retail shops. It’s a fabulous spot to enjoy Dubai’s sunny winters while getting into the National Day spirit with talented local musicians and exclusive discounts. Top it off with a delicious meal with the family and return on 2 December to catch a fireworks show at 8pm.

Shop the malls clean

Malls and retail outlets across town are offering incredible discounts this weekend. If you’re shopping at The Outlet Village, Box Park, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall or Nakheel Mall, you may find Ayala dancers, Razfa performers and more roaming the halls. Take a moment to appreciate local culture on display and revel in the holiday’s spirit.

Dinner at Festival City Mall

Along with 350 stores that make it a shopper’s paradise, Festival City Mall is home to a diverse selection of family-friendly restaurants. Treat loved ones to dinner and a show on 2 December by booking a table at one of the mall’s waterfront restaurants or a terraced seat at Eataly for special views of a bespoke Imagine show. This National Day, the record-breaking production has designed a memorable Faces of the Nation production at 8pm and 10pm, celebrating the many people that call this country home. Stick around afterwards for a brilliant fireworks display.

Sing with the stars

The long weekend is packed with free concerts by many of the region’s biggest artists. On Friday, 29 November, the widely popular Eida Al Menhali sets off a string of concerts at La Mer. Following his show at the buzzing location are superstars Balqees and Essa Al Marzouq on 1 December and Hussain Al Jassmi on 2 December, whose concerts follow a memorable display of fireworks at 8:30pm. Or, make your way to Global Village on 2 December to enjoy tunes by homegrown sensation Hamad Al Amri while exploring this multicultural theme park.

Explore local history at Al Seef

There’s no better neighbourhood to commemorate the Spirit of the Union than Al Seef. Drenched in heritage and centred around the historical Dubai Creek, this district is awe-inspiring for all ages. Make your way to Al Seef by Meraas, a vibrant lifestyle destination designed like a traditional souk. Dine at lively restaurants, shop local goods at charming boutiques and top it off with fireworks at 8pm on 1-2 December.

Delight in Downtown Dubai

Dubai’s most iconic landmarks are celebrating the occasion with displays guaranteed to dazzle all. From 1-3 December, Burj Khalifa will light up in the colours of the UAE flag four times a day with The Dubai Fountain complementing this sight with a dance to the national anthem as well as popular melodies such as ‘Sama Dubai’. If you want unbeatable vantage points of the show, head to The Dubai Mall or book a table at one of Souk Al Bahar’s waterfront restaurants.

Family fun at The Beach

Mix your idyllic beach getaway with local urban flare at The Beach JBR. Brimming with trendy restaurants, dessert kiosks, watersports, beachside lounges and live entertainment, this energising destination is celebrating the 48th anniversary with eye catching fireworks on 1 and 2 December at 9pm. Make an evening of it with dinner at one of the delicious eateries – for the occasion, we recommend authentic Emirati cuisine at Seven Sands.