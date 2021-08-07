Beyonce Displays Sexy Look to Promote Her New Collection

Beyonce put on a very sizzling display as she rocked one sexy look after another to promote her new Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old superstar released a new promotional video for the line's latest cowboy-inspired drop.

Beyonce set pulses racing as she bared her behind in a scoop-necked denim thong bodysuit and backless chaps.

The Singles Ladies hitmaker gave viewers a glimpse of her pert derriere as she strutted toward the flames that surrounded her.

She completed her Western-themed ensemble with a brown belt that had a large gold buckle and a brown crystal-studded cowboy hat.

In another scene from the ad, the fashion mogul flaunted her ample cleavage as she hung upside down from a barrel.

Beyonce later whipped a lasso over her head as she modeled pink and brown cow-print leggings with a matching sports bra and long gloves.

The Crazy In Love singer, clad in a strapless denim dress with a sheer parka trench and white Adidas sneakers, turned her long blonde braid into a lasso as fireworks exploded behind her.

The bombshell posed in front of a desert landscape in a denim long-sleeved top with the signature three Adidas stripes that was tucked into tiny high-waisted shorts.

In one clip, Beyonce stood amongst bales of hay wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes over her bodysuit with denim chaps trimmed with white Adidas stripes. She sported white converse sneakers and dangly diamond earrings that hung to her shoulders.

The Say My Name songstress showcased her slender waistline with a giant belt that had a buckle engraved with the letter 'B.'

The video also heavily featured The Wire actor and real-life rodeo champion Glynn Turman.

The Emmy Award winner wore a denim jacket with matching jeans and black cowboy hat as he rode horses in a field.

Other guest stars included Snoh Aalegra, Orville Peck, Paloma Elsesser and Tobe Nwigwe.

The collection, which is comprised of 58 women’s and unisex apparel pieces, 13 accessories and five shoes, will be released on August 19 at 2pm EST on Addidas.com.