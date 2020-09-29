BFF Goals! Nawal El-Zoghbi Celebrates Maguy Bou Ghosn's Birthday At Her Home ... Goofing, Laughing & Everything

Happy birthday Maguy Bou Ghosn!

Lebanese songstress Nawal El-Zoghbi celebrated her bff Maguy Bou Ghosn's birthday by throwing a small party at her house.

Nawal surprised Maguy with a cake, with her picture on it while they sang with their friends the birthday song.

El-Zoghbi was heard in the video saying happy birthday to Bou Ghosn, then she asked her how old she was, and Maguy jokingly responded 23, and Nawal replied "Me too" as they shared a laughter.

Nawal then jokingly demanded the 41-year-old birthday girl to blow off the candles before they burn her house.

El-Zoghbi and Bou Ghosn share a strong friendship.

This is not the first time the two stars celebrate special occasions together.

Maguy had previously celebrated Nawal’s birthday at the latter’s home, as well as many festive events that brought them together.

In addition to the personal relationship between them, they collaborated in more than one art project, as Nawal sang Caramel and Brova series theme songs starring Maguy Bou Ghosn.