Published October 15th, 2019 - 06:33 GMT
After a successful exhibition last year, the world’s biggest book fair returns to Dubai. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is bringing together millions of brand new books under one roof. A range of genres, from modern classics to gripping thrillers, will be available at incredible discounts of 50-80% off.

By offering books at lowered prices, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale aims to make books affordable for people across the globe.

 

 

Date 10 October - 20 October 2019
Category Family
Venue Sound Stage 2 and 3, Dubai Studio City
Telephone +971 4 391 4664
Ticket price Free
Admission

Open 24 hours
Website http://www.facebook.com/bbwbooksuae

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

