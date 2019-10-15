After a successful exhibition last year, the world’s biggest book fair returns to Dubai. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is bringing together millions of brand new books under one roof. A range of genres, from modern classics to gripping thrillers, will be available at incredible discounts of 50-80% off.



By offering books at lowered prices, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale aims to make books affordable for people across the globe.

Date 10 October - 20 October 2019 Category Family Venue Sound Stage 2 and 3, Dubai Studio City Telephone +971 4 391 4664 Ticket price Free Admission Open 24 hours Website http://www.facebook.com/bbwbooksuae