Big Sean Opens up About His Mental Health

Published September 9th, 2020 - 07:47 GMT
Highlights
The 32-year-old music sensation said he learned a lot about himself before releasing his new album, “Detroit 2.” 

US rapper Big Sean opened up about his mental health in a series of tweets this week. 

“Lotta things I learned making this album (sic),” he wrote, adding he had considered taking his own life.

“I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups (and) downs of life and enjoy taking active steps to better it. It’s the journey!” the “I Know” singer tweeted.

The artist then added that music, his passion, was what kept him going. “When I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he said. “Later, I realized I was just growing (and) had to gain a new mentality.”

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

