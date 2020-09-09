Big Sean Opens up About His Mental Health

US rapper Big Sean opened up about his mental health in a series of tweets this week.

The 32-year-old music sensation said he learned a lot about himself before releasing his new album, “Detroit 2.”

Lotta things I learned making this album... I feel a like I should share a couple on my heart, a lot of it is in the music tho. Feel like I’m finna tweet a lot right now 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020 I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

“Lotta things I learned making this album (sic),” he wrote, adding he had considered taking his own life.

“I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups (and) downs of life and enjoy taking active steps to better it. It’s the journey!” the “I Know” singer tweeted.

The artist then added that music, his passion, was what kept him going. “When I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he said. “Later, I realized I was just growing (and) had to gain a new mentality.”