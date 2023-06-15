Bill Cosby faces 9 new sexual assault allegations

ALBAWABA - Bill Cosby gets sued by nine women in Nevada, claiming the comedian sexually assaulted them.

Nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby on Wednesday, where they claim the Cosby used hi power and fame to isolate and sexually assault each of them.

The women are named Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie.

News anchor Kate Snow will interview some of the alleged victims on Thursday on NBC News Daily.

However, Cosby's lawyer, Andrew Wyatt stated that the women were motivated by their "addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed."

Earlier in June, Bill Cosby faced another sexual assault lawsuit when a woman accused him of drugging her and raping her in the late 1960s.