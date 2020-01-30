Bill Gates' Daughter to Marry Egyptian Boyfriend Nayel Nassar

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates’ eldest daughter is engaged to the Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar, she announced Wednesday.

Both Jennifer and Nassar shared pictures of their heartwarming wintery proposal.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” Gates, who is a medical student and an equestrian athlete, wrote to her 203 thousand Instagram followers. “Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions.”

I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over,” she added.

Nassar, who grew up in Kuwait, was not able to hide his excitement either. “SHE SAID YES!!” he wrote.

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined... and so much more.”

In a picture Nassar shared, we were able to see the bride-to-be’s sparkling jewel as they held hands during their skiing holiday.