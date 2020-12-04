Billie Eilish Reveals Details About her Coming Album Songs

Billie Eilish talked about her next album, alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, in an interview Thursday with SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel.

"Everything about every song is very different, but somehow cohesive, and I think that kind of the same with the last album," Eilish said about her second studio album, which does not have a title or release date.

"We really want a project to be cohesive and make sense, but not just be a repeat and a clone of every other song," the singer continued.

Eilish released her first album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. The bestselling release contained the single "Bad Guy."



The 18-year-old also discussed with Alt Nation what it was like to become famous at a young age.

"I've definitely talked to a lot of people about this [expletive] and especially, you know, some people in this world right now that are kind of blowing up that are young because I was young, and I'm still young, and it's a lot," she said.

"It's especially a lot for an undeveloped brain. Especially with the internet not caring about the undeveloped brain," Eilish continued.

The full interview will air on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel at 8 p.m. EST. Eilish will also give a special performance of Beatles track "Something."

Eilish will release on Apple TV+ in February a documentary film titled The World's A Little Blurry.