Billie Eilish Reveals 'Drake' is One of The People She Texts

But it turns out her proudest achievement might be having Drake's number in her phone.

She revealed that she texts the In My Feelings artist in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the third time she did the interview in three years.





The 17-year-old said: 'Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice.

'He does not to be nice, you know what I mean? He's at a level in his life where he doesn't need to be nice, but he is.'

Drake, 33, became the subject of some controversy last year when it was revealed that he was friends with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 15.

In addition to Drake, Eilish also boasts the likes of Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as her most famous contacts.

The Bad Guy artist, who was 15 during the first interview, also revealed that her Instagram following has grown from 257k to 40.7million since 2017.

She was also asked each year about her most liked photo and how many Google searches she had.

When asked about her Bing searches, she appropriately responded: 'Bing? Who the f*** uses Bing?'

But it appears that fame has humbled her over the years: 'I like this life that I have. I like being famous. It's very weird but it's very cool.

'I feel like I can say that now because I used to hate it. I hated doing press, and I hated being recognized, and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it.'

She added: ''There's a lot in fame that's f***ing gross and horrible and just miserable, but I'm very grateful for it.

'And it's really rare. I'm very lucky. I'm so done with complaining about it, and I complained about it for so long.'