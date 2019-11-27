Billie Eilish Reveals She Isn't in The Mood For a Boyfriend

The 17-year-old singer is currently single and though she is "open" to finding love, there isn't anyone she is interested in pursing because she doesn't have "enough stamina" right now.







She said: "I don't have a boyfriend. For the first time in my life, I don't feel the need to be with anyone. For the first time in my life, I don't have my eyes on anyone.



"I'm not in the mood, I don't have enough stamina for it right now, and I'm totally fine with that. So, who knows? I'm open to it."



The 'Ocean Eyes' singer admitted she's in a better place mentally than she has been for a long time.



Speaking in a video interview for Vanity Fair, she said: "Most important thing would be maintaining my happiness, which I'm experiencing for the first time in many years lately."



Billie used to "hate" being famous and though there are still aspects she finds "horrible", she's stopped complaining about it because she knows she's "very lucky".



She admitted: "I like being famous, but I used to hate it.



"I hated doing press and I hated being recognised and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it.



"There's a lot in fame that's f***ing gross and horrible and just miserable. But I'm very grateful for it, and it's really rare and I'm very lucky, so I'm done with complaining about it."



The 'Bad Guy' singer has a number of famous friends, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, but she singled out Drake as the "nicest dude".



She said: "I've only ever texted him, but he's so nice. Like he does not need to be nice. He's at a level in his life where he does not need to be nice, but he is."