Billie Eilish Reveals She Would've Died From Covid if She Hadn't Been Vaccinated

By: Alexandra Abumuhor

Billie Eilish opened up about getting the coronavirus back in August.

The singer said that she felt sure she “would have died” had she not been vaccinated.

During The Howard Stern’s US radio show on Monday, The Happier than ever singer said: ''The vaccine is f***ing amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it; it saved my parents from getting it; it saved my friends from getting it.''

She revealed that she was feeling unwell for two months due to the virus, and that she is still experiencing some side effects.

Eilish assured everyone that she got better due to the vaccine, and that she believes she would have died if she hadn't taken it, ''I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine, I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad. When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f***ing horrible.''

Also on Monday's episode, Billie talked about her latest appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she stated that she was anxious in the build up of the appearance. ''Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,''

''I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.'' Eilish was both the musical guest and host of the show which saw her perform two tracks from ‘Happier Than Ever’.