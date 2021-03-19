Billie Eilish's Blonde Hair Post Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Photos

Billie Eilish just broke another record, this time on Instagram.

The 19-year-old vocal powerhouse debuted her new platinum blonde hairdo this week on Instagram and the transformation went over so well with her followers that it quickly became one of the top 10 most liked posts on the social media platform.



Fans were shocked and delighted by the Grammy winner's seemingly sudden move from her fluorescent green roots and black tipped locks to a Marilyn Monroe inspired coif.

'Pinch me,' Eilish captioned the Instagram snap unveiling her makeover.

The snap, which sees the teenaged songbird posing with her bleach blonde hair and curtain against a slate tiled wall, was liked by well over 18.3 million people.

It is one of the top 10 most liked photos on Instagram, coming in at number six.

Her post is wedged between the number five most-liked, Kylie Jenner's 2018 post debuting the first photo of daughter Stormi (18.5 million likes), and the number seven most-liked, Jennifer Aniston's first Insta post hanging with the cast of Friends (16.4 million likes.)

However, no post can compete with the number one spot - a random photo of an egg - with 54.9 million posts. The egg snap was shared with the express purpose of becoming the most liked post on Instagram.

As for Eilish, her new look was first seen on a different platform, TikTok, before making it on Insta.

There, she confessed that her new platinum blonde hair was actually hidden underneath a wig for two months as she secretly visited the salon to create an entirely new hairstyle.

In a quick TikTok clip, Billie revealed her expertly crafted fake hair in one fell swoop, in a video which had already amassed six million views.

The seven-time Grammy award-winner wrote in the comments that she had been so dedicated to creating healthy hair that she had been wearing a wig for 'like 2 months.'

And, in a since-deleted video from Eilish’s hairstylist Lissa Renn, Billie sat front and center in a salon chair as she showed the painstaking process of turning into blonde after years of dark dyes.

Billie debuted her full blonde bombshell tresses on Wednesday with a hair flip as Buddy Rich's 1946 song Dateless Brown played in the video.

'Did you guess correctly?' Billie asked her millions of social media followers.

In December, Eilish joked with her fans to take it easy on her electric green mullet as she's been busy in the studio.

'F**k you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god!' she said with a laugh on her social media platform. 'I'm f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!'

Billie is known for playing with her fashion, but has mostly kept a neon green style with black tips for the better part of the year.



'I'm changing it after the doc comes out,' she added. 'It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era … I have announcements to make, I got some s**t to put out.'

Billie — who's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell — released her debut single Ocean Eyes in 2016 and an EP the following year, and has earned seven gold and two platinum singles through the Recording Industry Association of America.

She recently earned two more Grammys at the 2021 awards show, Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted and Song Written for Visual Media for No Time To Die.