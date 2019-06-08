Billie Eilish's 'When We Fall Asleep' is Number 1

Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.





Coming in at No. 2 is DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd, followed by Tyler, the Creator's Igor at No. 3, Moneybagg Yo's 43VA Heartless at No. 4 and Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the Aladdin soundtrack at No. 6, YG's 4REAL 4REAL at No. 7. DaBaby's Baby On Baby at No. 8, Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 9 and Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 10.