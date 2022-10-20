Billy Ray Cyrus Gets Engaged Months After Ending 30-year Marriage

Only six months after country singer and Miley Cyrus's father Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, after 30 years of marriage, Cyrus has reportedly popped the question to a new woman.

Billy's reported finace is a singer named Firerose.

Some people caimed that Firerose is actually younger than Miley who is now 29 years old, Billy is 61.

Firerose met Cyrus around 10 years ago, when she was a teenager on the set of Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray Cyrus took to his Instagram account to share a picture with the singer where there was a big rock on her engagement finger, and Billy wrote: 'Happy Autumn'.

Comments flood with congratulatory messaged, however the pair did not confirm anything just yet.

Last month, the engagement rumors began when Firerose shared pictures of herself where the ring can be seen on her finger.

In August Cyrus and Firerose's relationship was confirmed in a birthday post dedicated to the country singer.

By Alexandra Abumuhor