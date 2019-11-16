Bindi Irwin Wants to Continue Her Father Steve Irwin's Conservation Work

The late 'Crocodile Hunter' - who passed away in 2006 after he was pierced in the heart by a sting ray whilst filming a documentary - was known for his conservationism and for being a self-proclaimed "wildlife warrior", and his 21-year-old daughter Bindi has now said she believes it is her mission to continue his legacy.







She said: "I believe every person is put on this planet for a reason and we all have a purpose and some of us find our purpose early on in life. My dad always used to say, 'I don't care if anyone remembers me, I care if ­people remember my message.'



"For me, I really feel like I've been put on this planet to make a difference.



"When Dad first came up with the term 'wildlife warrior', what he meant was for us to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves and that feels like my calling in life."



Bindi and her family - including mother Terri Iriwn, and younger brother Robert Irwin - are keen to honour Steve's memory by continuing to be "happy", because they know that's what the late star would have wanted.



She added: "As a family, we've always chosen to remember dad's life and legacy because if roles were reversed, and it was me who had gone, I'd want my family to be happy. And I really believe that's what dad would have wanted. I believe that dad ­always kind of knew that he had a short amount of time on this earth.



"After every incredible ­experience that he had, whether it be with an animal or when we were born or whatever it was, he would say, 'Well, I can die now. I am fulfilled, I'm so happy, I can die now'. That's how he ­approached life and I think that's a wonderful way to live. We all say 'live life to the ­fullest' but dad ­actually did. He was amazing and ­maybe if he hadn't had that attitude he'd have had longer on the planet."



The conservationist is currently engaged to Chandler Powell, and has said she's "excited" for her big day, even if her father won't be there to walk her down the aisle.



Bindi - whose brother will be escorting her down the aisle in their father's place - told the Daily Star newspaper: "I have the most beautiful family and I'm excited for this wonderful day and although my dad won't be there physically I know he'll be there in spirit.



"Chandler and I keep joking that our first act as man and wife will be feeding the crocodiles. 'We now ­pronounce you man and wife. You may feed the crocodiles'."