Bizarre! Ramez Galal Reveals the Official Poster of His 2021 Prank Show.. Check It Out

Egyptian artist Ramez Galal has shared the official poster of his 2021 Ramadan prank show, after wide anticipation among the audience in the past few weeks.

Ramez Galal appeared in the poster carrying Ramadan lantern in one hand and sporting rings carrying his name latters in the other, while looking down and wearing glasses. He also sported a bizarre haircut of a red braid that matched his outfit.

The Egyptian comedian captioned the poster with a series of prayers asking God to grant his upcoming season success.

As for the show's name, Galal did not disclose it, although it was said to be titled Ramez Mareed Nafsi (Ramez Is A Psychopath), but MBC Masr has not confirmed it yet.

A number of stars were keen to congratulate Ramez Galal on his new show on social media.

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki commented: 'Congratulations, Ramez', while Egyptian comedian Hamdi Al-Mirghani wrote: 'Super cool and International!', and Egyptian comedian Badria Tolba said: 'Waiting for you and wishing you success.'