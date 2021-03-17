Ramez Galal 2021 Ramadan Prank Show Is Being Filmed in This Country

Egyptian presenter and actor Ramez Galal's annual prank show has become like a ritual in Ramadan.

Every year the Egyptian comedian entertains viewers with an unexpected prank ideas, and this year's stunt is still unrevealed.

Recently, a new report revealed that Ramez has already started filming the show for the upcoming Ramadan season, which will be after a month or so.

The report added that for this year, Ramez is filming his prank show in Saudi Arabia, indicating that he's in hide in order not to reveal the plot of the program, which is being filmed in a closed camp.

Some sources pointed out that this year's show is suffering from some guest issues, after Ramez's pranks have become more like representations that were agreed upon in advance with guests.

It is assumed that the details of Ramez Galal's show will be disclosed in a press conference, despite the circulation of many news that Ramez won't have a prank show this year, due to the lack of legalization of his status in the Media Syndicate.