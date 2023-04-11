BLACKPINK has over 86M subscribers on YouTube

ALBAWABA - K-pop girl group BLACKPINK now have more than 86 million subscribers on Youtube.

And now, with this number, the girl group, BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are the first musical artist to hit 86 Million Youtube subscribers.

In 2021, the girl group broke Justin Bieber's record as they gained 65.5 million subscribers which was more than what Bieber had.

Currently the Peaches singer has 71.2 million subscribers on Youtube.

Recently, a member of the girl group, Jisoo made history with her solo debut single Flower, when she became the first female solo K-pop artist to enter the UK official charts, where Flower landed at number 38.

The K-pop group are becoming more successful, as their hit song, How You Like That, which was released in 2020 now has more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube.