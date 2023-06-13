Blackpink's Jennie leaves concert after medical emergency

ALBAWABA - Blackpink's member, Jennie leaves the concert midway through for a medical issue.

On June 11, Blackpink was performing a concert before one of the members, Jennie exited the stage due to a medical emergency, and her exit was documented

Jennie was escorted down the stairs by security and ahead of the exit, Jennie was holding onto the side of the stage while trying to breathe in and out during a song.

The way her smile just disappears as the lights went out😭😭 jennie i hope your okay now🥺pic.twitter.com/LOEJ4z9xG7 — Lesyeuxderere☁️ (@lesyeuxderere_) June 12, 2023

Following the concert, Blackpink's management released a statement saying: "

After the show, the band's management company released a statement to explain what happened: "We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition."

Adding: "JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability."

"JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible."