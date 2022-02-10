Bob Saget's Cause of Death Was a Brain Bleed

Bob Saget's cause of death has been confirmed.

Nearly one month after the actor was found dead at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida, his family revealed in a new statement that Saget had passed away due to head trauma.

''The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the statement read. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," they continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

According to the Full House actor's family Bob hit his head right before he went to bed, unaware of how serious his injury was, earlier in that day, Saget had just completed a stand-up show.

It is not clear what hit his head, but whatever it was it left a bruise on the back of his head.

Previously, the comedian's widow Kelly Rizzo opened up about losing her husband, ''All I'll point to is that last post of his where he said he felt 26,' she said, referring to his final Instagram post.

She added that he had recently recovered from COVID but that it was nothing serious.

'There's only so many tears your body will let you cry, He just wanted to spread love and laughter. I'm so proud of hi.' Rizzo said.

Saget had suffered a number of family tragedies, including the death of his sister Andrea at 35 from a brain aneurysm in 1985, and the 1994 death of sister Gay from the autoimmune disease scleroderma.