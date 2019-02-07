Body! Emily Ratajkowski to Release Underwear Collection

Emily Ratajkowski created her swimwear line, Inamorata, in November 2017 (Source: emrata - Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski has launched her own lingerie collection.

The 27-year-old model created her swimwear line, Inamorata, in November 2017 and the brunette beauty announced to her Instagram followers on Wednesday (06.02.19) that she is expanding her range and releasing her own underwear collection called BODY.

Emily - who has modelled the entire collection herself - revealed that she wanted to make wearable pieces that were "comfortable" but not "high-maintenance".

Speaking to US Vogue, Emily said: "I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you're not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?

"Ultimately it is about a cotton pantie that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee. I always want something that feels really good or comfortable but isn't high-maintenance."

The highly-anticipated collection includes eighteen styles of lacy bralettes, ribbed bodysuits and seamless thongs, which are all named after well-known New York City streets, in a range of fashionable colours.

The sultry beauty also confessed that she'd been working on the Inamorata BODY collection for "over a year" and is "thrilled" with the line.

Taking to her Instagram account, Emily said: "A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I'm so thrilled to finally share what I've been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. Shop now. (sic)"