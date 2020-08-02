Booty on the Floor! Haifa Wehbe Falls Down During a Photoshoot (Video)

Ouch! It must have hurt!

Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe made sure to greet her 6.4 million Instagram followers with some saucy footage in Eid Al-Adha.

The Lebanese beauty underwent a photoshoot dazzling in spaghetti strap hot pink dress and a panama hat with her name on it and purple pumps.

At one shot, Wehbe was seen sitting on a pink flamingo pool float, but unfortunately she lost her balance and fell to the floor among giggles and screams from the crew.

Later on, Hiafa posted the product of that uneasy photoshoot on Instagram giving her fans a seductive glance, and captioning the post: "#Adha_Mubarak to you and your loved ones! Have a blessed Eid 💫🤎

#EidMubarak #HaifaWehbe"