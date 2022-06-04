Brad Johnson Passes Away Aged 62

Actor Brad Johnson, known for his role on Melrose Place and portrayal of the iconic Marlboro Man in advertising campaigns, has died.

Johnson's longtime agent Linda McAllister reported the actor's passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.

Johnson died Feb. 18 from complications of COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

His first role was in the little-known biker film The Nam Angels in 1989.

The actor went on to star in the romantic fantasy drama Always, with Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss. The movie was directed by Steven Spielberg and also released in 1989.

In 1996, he appeared as the recurring character Dr. Dominick O'Malley, on Melrose Place on Fox. He later played Maj. Matthew Quentin Shepherd on the adventure series Soldier of Fortune, Inc. between 1997 and 1999.

Johnson was born Oct. 5, 1959 in Tucson, Ariz. He would go on to join a professional rodeo circuit in 1984 and was eventually recruited by a casting director looking for cowboys for a beer commercial.



He went on to play the cigarette brand's Marlboro Man in TV commercials and print, as well as appearing in Calvin Klein ads before turning to acting. He appeared in an episode of the show Dallas in 1986.

Johnson is survived by six daughters, two sons and his wife Laurie.

"Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same," reads a statement from Johnson's family.

"Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family."