Brad Pitt Searches For His New Love

Brad Pitt expressed his desire to date again after his separation from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to the website Taste of Country, the star, who finds it difficult to date in general, admitted that he would like to have a woman in his life as he needs someone during this period.

According to reports published by US Weekly, Pitt is not planning any kind of dating via any app, but is looking for someone special for him, to enter into a long term relationship.

The source further revealed that the problem is that he hates the way he dates and how he can't even go out for coffee without being gossiped about on entertainment sites.

The source also said that Brad Pitt's main priorities are family, charities and work at the moment.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and ex-wife Angelina married in France in 2014, and actress Maleficent filed for divorce two years later.