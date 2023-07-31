BREAKING: Euphoria's Angus Cloud dies at 25

ALBAWABA - Angus Cloud died at the age of 25.

American actor, Angus Cloud died at his family home in Oakland on August 1, 2023.

The famous Euphoria actor battled mental illnesses prior his death, and Cloud's family shared a statement to TMZ saying: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

They ended the statement sharing: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

The exact cause of death was not shared to the public, however, per his family's statement, it is a possibility that the actor died as a result of suicide.

Before Cloud's death, his father passed away, and the actor shared a tribute to his father on his Instagram page and shared a picture of his old man wearing a red track suit, the actor wrote: "miss u breh."

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor