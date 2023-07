ALBAWABA - actress and singer Jane Birkin dies aged 76.

Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris.

Jane Birkin has passed away at the age of 76. pic.twitter.com/XtnWxpPEFr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 16, 2023

The English-French star was known for her professional and personal relationship with the musician Serge Gainsbourg and was considered a style icon in the late 1960s and 1970s.

The late singer was famous for her hit "Je t'aime... moi non plus."