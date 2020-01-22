BREAKING: Khaled Elnabawy Suffers a Heart Attack & Prepares to Undergo a Second Surgery!

Egyptian artist Khaled Elnabawy was transferred to the hospital after suffering an urgent health crisis while he was at his home yesterday morning.

Egyptian writer and critic Farida Al-Shobashi caused the public to be concerned over Elnabawy's health, after she appealed, through her Facebook account, to her friends and followers, to check on Khaled Elnabawy.

Farida Al-Shobashi published a picture of Khaled and wrote: "whoever has reassuring news about the beloved star Khaled Elnabawy please reassure us. His wife, Mona Al-Maghribi, said that he got very tired, and they transferred him to the hospital. Khaled is adored by millions, including me, wishing health to the beloved son."

Foochia.com contacted a source close to Khaled Elnabawy, who confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack yesterday morning, which led to his transfer to Al-Qasr Al-Ainy Hospital. Doctors had to catheterize him and they ordered him to complete bedrest.

The source assured the Egyptian artist's fans about his health, stressing that he will return to his home to implement a week-long treatment program while adhering to the doctors' instructions to reduce smoking as much as possible.

This morning, the same source confirmed that Khaled will stay in the hospital for at least 3 days, after he had a second surgery in the morning.

Elnabawy has been transferred to an ordinary hospital room after his exit from intensive care, pointing out that he is subject to full medical supervision in anticipation of any emergency development in his condition.