BREAKING: Sherine And Hussam Are Doing Drugs, Family Confirms

Sherine Abdel Wahhab breaks the internet once again with yet another controversial revelation.

According to Sherine Abdel Wahhab's mom, the singer is under the influence of drugs, as she has been using with Sara Al Tabbakh.

Sherine's mom revealed the news to Amr Adeeb as she appeared on his show 'Hikaya', she said: ''They use drugs at an apartment, Hussam Habeeb is behind this, he encouraged her.''

And it is reported that Sherine's brother Mohammad Abdel Wahhab has put his sister in a psychiatric clinic.

Mohammad told Adeeb: ''I sent Sherine to a psychiatric clinic so she can get sober. She and Hussam Habib reconciled, and they were taking drugs together, and this was proven at the hospital."

"My sister is exposed to a gang that has spying devices on her mobile phone." He added.

He went on to explain how his sister is actually an innocent person saying: “My sister is lost and caught up in the gang of Hussam Habeeb and Sara Al Tabbakh, ......''

It is confirmed by ET Bil Arabi that Sherine is actually at the hospital.

According to reports, Sherine Abdel Wahab was severely beaten by her brother Mohamed Abdel Wahab, after she gave up the complaints she had filed against her ex-husband Hussam, and Sherine is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital after that incident, in addition to suffering a cruciate ligament.

On the other hand, The Public Prosecution received from Sherine Abdel Wahab's attorney, a report that her brother and others attacked her inside her home and took her to a mental health hospital for forcible admission, following disputes between them.

and The Public Prosecution announced that it is investigating the report submitted by Sherin's lawyer, especially after there were conflicting statements between the report and what the hospital director general and the medical technical director said.

Sherine Abdel Wahhab Announcing Reconciliation With Hussam

The new crisis for Sherine Abdel Wahab comes days after she announced in an official statement on her official Facebook page, the reconciliation between her and her ex-husband, artist Hussam Habeeb, and the end of all judicial disputes between them.

By Alexandra Abumuhor