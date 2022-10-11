Sherine And Hossam Habib Reconcile!

Looks like Sherine Abdel Wahab shaved her head for no reason at all!

After the infamous dispute between exes Hossam Habib and Sherine Abel Wahab, the singer has announced in a statement that she has reconciled with Habib.

The statement read: "The office of lawyer / Yasser Kantoush,in his capacity as an agent for the artist / Sherine Abdel Wahab, announces that the artist has all the appreciation and respect for Mr. / Hossam Habib, and in her desire to continue the good relationship between them as friends and colleagues in the artistic community''

أصدر المستشار القانوني ياسر قنطوش، محامي الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب بيانا صحفيا منذ قليل، أعلن خلاله التصالح بينها وبين طليقها الفنان حسام حبيب. pic.twitter.com/Azk4MqdVPh — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) October 10, 2022

The text also included that Hossam has returned all of Sherine's belongings, ;'' Sherine has reconciled with Habib amid all the court cases between them, and he has returned all the belongings of the artist, and all of them were settled, and reconciliation was made in the Public Prosecution''

The singer also shared on her Instagram story announcing the reconciliation, the post stated that Sherine has put all the disputes behind her, and Hossam is now a beloved friend and a respected colleague.

Sherine Abel Wahab previously claimed that Hossam was a fraud and that has robbed her, as she stated that she asked him to buy a car for her, but Hossam ended up registering the car in his name, without paying the additional costs.

Sherine filed another complaint in which she claims Hossam and his father abused her, insulted her, and defamed her.

In her third complaint against Hossam Habib, she stated that Hossam has insulted her on social media. Soon after, she went for the fourth complaint that stated that Habib falsely accused the Egyptian singer of stealing a song from an album that belongs to Habib.

It is no secret that the drama between Hossam and Sherine has affected her mentally, as she previously revealed that she has shaved off her head amid the break up so she can get a fresh start.

By Alexandra Abumuhor