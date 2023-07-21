BREAKING: Tony Bennett dies at 96

ALBAWABA - American singer Tony Bennett dies at the age of 96.

Legendary singer Anthony Benedetto, best known as Tony Bennett died on Friday morning in his hometown of New York at the age of 96.

In 2016, Bennet was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and kept performing till 2021.

The cause of death has not been revealed yet, but it has been claimed that the late singer died of old age.

Bennett was very close with singer Lady Gaga before his death, the singers released two albums together, and performed multpile times together until Bennett's retirement in 2021, when he was 95.