Lady Gaga Gets Emotional as Tony Bennett Remembers Her Name Amid Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Last February, 95-year-old Tony Bennet was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

And this summer, Bennet began rehearsing for two concerts at Radio City Music Hall, alongside his friend Lady Gaga.

On stage, the 'Bad Romance' hitmaker was incredibly emotional when the musician who has been playing jazz music for over 7 decades said her name on stage for the first time in a very long time.

Speaking to CBS, Gaga described how she had to ask Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, simple questions during rehearsals.

''If I were to say, ‘Tony, would you like to sing “Love for Sale” he’ll say, ‘Yeah.’ And if I say, ‘Tony, would you like to sing “Love for Sale” or “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing”,’ he might not have as easy of a response,'' Gaga said.

“When that music comes on… something happens to him. He knows exactly what he’s doing. And what’s important for me, actually, just to make sure that I don’t get in the way of that.”

During the concert, Tony introduced Gaga by saying: “Woah, Lady Gaga!” Gaga twirled in her dress, with Bennett adding: “I like that, do it again.”

“That’s the first time that Tony said my name in a long time,'' Gaga said.

“I had to keep it together, because we had a sold-out show and I have a job to do. But I’ll tell you, when I walked out on that stage and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga,’ my friend saw me. And it was very special.”

Gaga said that Bennett’s last concert wasn’t “a sad story”, but an “emotional” one.

“It’s hard to watch somebody change,” she said. “I think what’s been beautiful about this, and what’s been challenging, is to see how it affects him in some ways, but to see how it doesn’t affect his talent.

In another story, The 95-year-old music legend's wife, Susan Crow, has opened up about her husband's battle with the illness - which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills - and revealed he is not aware he is suffering and has moments where he is "more alert".

She then said: “He recognises me, thank goodness, his children you know, we are blessed in a lotta ways. He’s very sweet. He doesn’t know he has it."

His son and manager Danny Bennett previously explained: "His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors - when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them - she said, ‘Absolutely not.'