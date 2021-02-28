BREAKING: Veteran Youssef Shaaban Dies from Covid-19 at the Age of 90

Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban has passed away few hours ago at the age of 90 at Agouza Hospital, as a result of his infection with Coronavirus.

Nihal Anbar, actress and member of the Syndicate of Acting Professions, said that she learned of Youssef's death from the attending physician, and took over to inform his family, adding that the late artist's wife collapsed when she was informed of the shocking news.

Anbar added that the funeral of the Egyptian artist is scheduled to take place tomorrow Monday noon from Agouza Hospital to the family cemetery in 6 October City.

Youssef Shaaban was admitted to Agouza Hospital after spending 3 days in a private hospital. In the last hours his condition deteriorated sharply and he was put on a ventilator before he caught his last breath.

The late artist Youssef Shaaban has been scheduled to appear in a new series in Ramadan 2021 named Esh Edabaabir (Hornet's Nest).

Producer of the show Sadiq Al-Sabah, spoke in a press statement that Shaaban finished filming all of his scenes before he was diagnosed with the virus.

Next to Youssef Shaaban, Esh Edabaabir has a range of artists, such as Amr Saad, Rania Youssef, Yasmine Rais, Amr Abdeljalil, Dalal Abdel Aziz, Walid Fawwaz. Esh Edabaabir is written by Abeer Suleiman and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa.