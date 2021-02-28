First Picture of Mishary Al-Balam's Tomb After Coronavirus Ended His Life at the Age of 49

His death came as a shock to fans and fellow artists.

And Kuwaiti anchor May Al-Eidan has shared the first picture of fellow actor Mishary Al-Balam's tomb in Sulaibikhat Cemetery after he passed away on February 25 following contracting Coronavirus.

Funeral of Mishary Al-Balam did not witness the presence of large crowds of fellow actors and fans in compliance with the preventive measures against Covid-19, especially since it was the cause of death of the deceased.

Mishary Al-Balam had contracted Coronavirus while receiving the first dose of the vaccine. He was admitted to Sheikh Jaber Hospital in Kuwait.

The late Kuwaiti actor shared a video with his 789k followers on Instagram while receiving the vaccine on February 11.

He wrote: 'In peace, thank God first dose is taken.'

A week later, Al-Balam posted another picture from Sheikh Jaber Hospital asking people to pray for him while as he was attached to an oxygen tube.

Mishary Al-Balam's father, Saleh Al-Balam revealed a shocking fact about the real cause behind his son's death.

In a TV interview, Saleh said that his son Mishary had already been infected with Coronavirus and the hospital did not test him before injecting him with the vaccine.

He added that Mishary was doing fine after the first dose, but the hospital injected him with cortisone which eventually ended his life.