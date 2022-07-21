Briana Myles, Vincent Morales Are Expecting Their 1st Child

'Married at First Sight; couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have a baby on the way.

The television personalities announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

"The Sweetest Love," Myles wrote on Instagram. "We can't wait to meet you little one! #babyloading #pregnancyannouncement #meettheparents #purestlove."

Myles told E! News that she is "beyond grateful and excited" to become a mom.

"Our greatest adventure awaits us," she said.



In addition, Myles told People that she "can't wait" to see Morales take on fatherhood.

"I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!" she said.

Myles and Morales starred in Season 12 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this year.