The Bride in Jeans and Sneakers! First Footage From Ghada Abdelrazek's Wedding (Video)

Published May 12th, 2020 - 09:57 GMT
Egyptian belly dancer Dina shared a video with her 1.4 million Instagram followers that showed her celebrating fellow actress Ghada Abdelrazek and Haitham Zina's wedding on set, while filming the latter's series Sultanat Al Moez.

Dina appeared singing, dancing and congratulating the newlyweds, while Ghada stood appearing shy next to her husband.

Ghada was wearing a casual outfit of a white shirt, dark jeans and sneakers, same as the groom's outfit, since they were on set.

Dina captioned the video saying: "On set of Sultanat Al Moez, The wedding of the bride, pretty moon, Ghada Abdelrazek. Congratulations, may God bless you!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

